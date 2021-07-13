Advertisement
Thousands affected by power outages near Lac Ste. Anne
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 9:14PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 13, 2021 10:01PM MDT
Power poles
Share:
EDMONTON -- Several thousand residents in the area of Lac Ste. Anne were hit with power outages Tuesday night.
At 5 p.m., around 2,900 customers lost power due to a downed wire, according to Fortis Alberta. Most of these customers had power restored by 7 p.m., less than 20 customers were still without power around 9 p.m.
Around 7:10 p.m., around 2.400 customers lost power near the initial outage due to a different issue.
The cause of the outage was listed as a tree on the power line on the Fortis website.
The majority of customers affected by the second outage had power back around 9 p.m., according to Fortis. The downed wires left about 175 people with no power until repairs could be made.