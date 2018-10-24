Three people were charged in St. Albert for allegedly advertising and selling cannabis before it was legalized.

RCMP said Big Mike’s Vapor Trails and Big Mike’s Bright Lights, located on Boudreau Road, advertised “CBD” products with large signage.

St. Albert’s RCMP Drug Unit carried out a search warrant on September 26 and seized products with CBD and THC, a loaded restricted firearm, a sawed-off shotgun and cash.

Tasha Smith, 29, was arrested at the business. Michael Somerville, 62, and Unice Smith, 48, turned themselves in later.

RCMP determined the business did not have authorization from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) to sell cannabis.

The three accused were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. Somerville was also charged with three firearm-related offences.

They are scheduled to appear in court November 5.