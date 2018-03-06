RCMP in central Alberta said three teenage boys have been charged, after a social media post prompted officials to lock down a Red Deer high school on Friday.

Police said their investigation started Friday, March 2, after school administration at Hunting Hills High School and Red Deer RCMP received reports of an alleged threat posted on Instagram. In the post, police said it’s believed a number of teens were discussing bringing firearms to school.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and RCMP arrested three teens. The lockdown was lifted after the arrests were made.

Police said there was no immediate danger to students or staff, and police said the teens were not armed.

The teens, a 17-year-old, and two 16-year-olds, each face a charge of uttering threats.

The accused have been released from custody under a number of conditions, and they’re scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

Their names cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.