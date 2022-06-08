Thunderstorm risk in Alberta for late afternoon and evening

As of 5:25 p.m. severe Thunderstorm WARNINGS have been issued for the Spruce Grove region and areas north of Grande Prairie and in the Innisfail/Pine Lake region. Hail as large as nickels, downpours, frequent lightning and potentially damaging gusts are possible in that area. The storm near Spruce Grove and Stony Plain is moving east at 30 km/h. The storm near Innisfail is moving east at 20km/h. The storm near Fairview is moving north at 25 km/h.

There are also severe thunderstorm WATCHES have been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for a large area to the south and west of Edmonton.

This means the potential exists for severe thunderstorms to develop in that region with the primary threats being downpours, hail and potentially damaging gusts in the 70 to 90 km/h range.

The City of Edmonton is not included in the WATCH (although that may change later this afternoon). However, you can see on this image from our Futurecast that there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms over the city around 6 p.m.

June 8, 2022 - Futurecast.

It's important to remember that a WATCH means "potential", while a WARNING means the severe weather is occuring or is about to move into the warned area.

This story will be updated throughout the afternoon and evening.