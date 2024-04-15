Tickets issued after large, unleashed dog spotted in front of home where boy was killed by dogs

Two tickets were issued after an unleashed dog was seen in front of a home where a boy died in a dog attack earlier this month.

Animal Care and Control officers were called to 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday for a "dog at large call."

Responding peace officers discovered a large, uncontrolled dog on the property.

A city official described the dog as an American Terrier.

"The dog re-entered the home of its own accord and the officers were able to secure the entrance to the property," the spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"Officers had no legal authority to remove the dog from the residence."

Two tickets were issued to the dog's owner for failing to control the dog off-property, and failing to have a dog licence.

A spokesperson with the city says it appears the dog was visiting the home.

On April 1, 11-year-old Kache Grist of Osoyoos, B.C., died at the home after being attacked by two large dogs described as Cane Corsos.

The dogs were seized by the city.

The city confirmed that two attack complaints had been filed about the dogs in 2024 before Grist was killed.

In an internal investigation, the city found that previous complaints about the dogs were properly investigated.

Despite multiple requests from CTV News Edmonton, the city has not confirmed if the dogs are still in custody.