Tips wanted in Lac La Biche armed robbery: RCMP

A northern Alberta motel employee wasn't hurt in an armed robbery, RCMP say.

Just after midnight on Sept. 13, a male with what was believed to be a firearm entered Lac La Biche's Parkland 2 Motel and stole cigarettes and cash.

His face was covered and he wore a black hoodie with white writing, and black shoes, pants and gloves.

Mounties have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the local detachment at 780-623-4012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.