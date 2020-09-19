EDMONTON -- Ken Thomas and Ian Young are asking for your help after their adapted bikes were stolen from their downtown apartment building.

Both Thomas and Young describe the theft as a violation of their personal space.

“To me it’s a tragedy. I don’t know why someone would go after something used by a vulnerable, disabled person. I don’t know what kind of mind frame that is,” Young told CTV News Edmonton.

On Friday, Thomas discovered that the bikes were missing from their building’s parkade. Surveillance footage from around 3 a.m. on Sept.3 shows two people breaking in and taking them.

“It just seemed odd; it seemed like a very orchestrated break in. They knew exactly where to go,” Young said.

He has a brain injury. Thomas has cerebral palsy. Both have adapted bikes, but Thomas' bike is much more unique and valuable.

It’s a trike, and Ken ordered a motor for it about two years ago and my husband and others helped to adapt it so he can flip a switch and take off,” said Lorna Thomas, Ken’s sister.

For Thomas, the bike is his livelihood. The retired Paralympian uses it to get around, and it’s his main form of exercise and entertainment.

“It’s been a real sense of joy and also the enjoyment that other people get when people go by they say whoa that’s cool, I want one of those too,” Lorna said.

“Stuff like this kind of affects disabled people more because we’re already isolated. This is isolating Ken even more,” Young said.

The men are pleading to the public to keep an eye out. Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg