Top-ranked Winnipeg Blue Bombers edge Edmonton Elks 37-22 for fourth straight victory

Election official, who runs chocolate shop, flies ballot box to 27 B.C. lighthouses

Despite their remote locations, Canada's reclusive lighthouse keepers have one of the highest voter turnouts in the country -- thanks to a part-time election official who flew in their ballots by helicopter. Vlasta Booth, who usually runs a chocolate shop in Victoria, delivered ballots to 27 lighthouses off the coast of B.C., by chopper last week.

