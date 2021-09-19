Top-ranked Winnipeg Blue Bombers edge Edmonton Elks 37-22 for fourth straight victory
The defence turned the tide for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
DeAundre Alford and Adam Bighill recorded defensive touchdowns as the league-leading Blue Bombers fought their way past the Edmonton Elks 37-22.
“Our defence, scoring two touchdowns for us, that is absolutely amazing when they are able to create turnovers like that and capitalize on them with points on the board,” said Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris.
“Our defence has been our backbone. They really flexed when we needed them to.”
Alford had two touchdowns in the contest.
“I think this is the best defence in the CFL and that we put everybody on notice that we are going to play fast and physical,” he said. “That we are going to do whatever it takes to win.”
The Blue Bombers (6-1) have won four games in a row while the Elks (2-4) have lost two straight and fell to 0-4 at home this season.
Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius went 19 for 33 and passed for 243 yards with three interceptions in his CFL debut as he replaced Trevor Harris, who was placed on the six-game injured list with a neck injury.
“I thought he played really poised,” said Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo. “Listen, for having one day of practice, I thought he came out and showed some things that were really, really encouraging and I thought the guys responded really well to him.
“He didn't get flustered. I know he's going to be hard on himself with the mistakes he made. But those interceptions were a credit to the defence, they had some good breaks on the ball.”
Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros went 19 of 24 passing for 252 yards, a TD and an interception.
Winnipeg got off to a blazing start by scoring on its first drive, going 80 yards in nine plays, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Collaros to Darvin Adams.
The Blue Bombers doubled their lead on their next drive as Nic Demski ploughed his way through several defenders for a 21-yard rushing major to make it 14-0.
Edmonton got back into the game midway through the second thanks to a Christian Rector fumble recovery on the Bombers' nine-yard-line, leading to a James Wilder Jr. touchdown run.
Winnipeg kicker Ali Mourtada missed a 28-yard field goal attempt before Edmonton's Sean Whyte nailed a three-pointer from 44 yards out to make it 15-10 at the mid-mark.
Edmonton surged into the lead early in the third quarter with an unconverted 19-yard TD run by Wilder.
However the Bombers regained the lead as Alford picked off Cornelius and took it back 22 yards for the touchdown. A two-point convert made it 23-16 for Winnipeg.
Whyte responded with a 32-yard field goal before Mourtada missed his third field goal attempt of the game from 44 yards.
The Bombers defence did it again late in the third as Cornelius fumbled deep in his own end, leading to a three-yard scoop and score by Bighill.
After Whyte kicked a 19-yard field goal, Winnipeg put the game away with a one-yard TD plunge by Sean McGuire.
Both teams have a bye next week. The Elks' next game will be in Ottawa on Sept. 28, while the Bombers will be in B.C. on Oct. 1. Winnipeg and Edmonton will then play each other again in a home-and-home series.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Party leaders to make final appeals to voters ahead of tomorrow's election
Candidates are making their final appeals to voters today ahead of tomorrow's federal election. The three main party leaders have packed schedules as they try to reach as much of the electorate as possible.
Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as parties make final push on eve of election day: Nanos
As the federal party leaders make their final push to Canadian voters, new polling data suggests that the Liberals and the Conservatives are in dead heat.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, province hits vaccine milestone
Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Quebec reports 742 more COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations continuing to rise
Quebec reported 742 more positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 552 of those not fully vaccinated.
U.S. closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
The United States has blocked the Mexican border at an isolated Texas town where thousands of Haitian refugees have crossed and set up a camp, hoping to stop the flow of migrants as officials also began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland.
'Waning immunity?' Experts say term leads to false understanding of COVID-19 vaccines
The idea of waning immunity has picked up steam in recent weeks, with some countries using it to justify rolling out third-dose COVID-19 vaccine boosters to their populations. But immunologists say the concept has been largely misunderstood.
Advice for voters on the eve of election day: A Q&A with Elections Canada spokeperson Diane Benson
On CTVNews.ca: A transcript of an interview with Diane Benson, spokesperson at Elections Canada, who answered questions on reduced polling stations, how students can vote, and other challenges facing voters in a pandemic election.
Election official, who runs chocolate shop, flies ballot box to 27 B.C. lighthouses
Despite their remote locations, Canada's reclusive lighthouse keepers have one of the highest voter turnouts in the country -- thanks to a part-time election official who flew in their ballots by helicopter. Vlasta Booth, who usually runs a chocolate shop in Victoria, delivered ballots to 27 lighthouses off the coast of B.C., by chopper last week.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Olds, Alta. restaurant backs down, removes anti-restrictions sign
An Olds, Alta. restaurant, within 24 hours of posting a sign suggesting it would not comply with the UCP government's latest COVID-19 restrictions, now says it will abide by the new rules on Monday.
-
Looking for a vaccine card in Alberta? You won't need a MyHealth Records account after all
The provincial government, with less than 24 hours to go before new COVID-19 guidelines come into force in Alberta, made it simpler for residents to acquire a document proving they've been vaccinated.
-
Retailers cut out of Alberta's vaccine program just days before changes take hold
The province has changed course on how its proof of vaccination push will impact retailers.
Saskatoon
-
Federal election 2021 platform guide: Where do the parties stand?
In the battle for the electorate's hearts and minds, it can be difficult for voters to keep all the platforms straight. CTVNews.ca has compiled the promises made so far by the five major parties in one place.
-
'She was so pure': Funeral held for Saskatoon girl fatally struck by vehicle
Friends and family gathered at the Park Funeral Home in Saskatoon to say their goodbyes to nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice.
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
Regina
-
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan federal ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
-
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
-
Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as parties make final push on eve of election day: Nanos
As the federal party leaders make their final push to Canadian voters, new polling data suggests that the Liberals and the Conservatives are in dead heat.
Atlantic
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
-
Heavy rainfall forecast in eastern N.L. from remnants of post-tropical storm Odette
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is advising residents of the Avalon, Bonavista and Burin peninsulas to prepare for possible heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts as a result of post-tropical storm Odette.
-
Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Indigenous woman killed by police in N.B.
Victoria's police chief was "not physically harmed" when a woman came up from behind him and poured liquid on him during a memorial for Chantel Moore at the B.C. legislature on Saturday, according to the Victoria Police Department.
Vancouver
-
Pride flag stolen from New Westminster police in June recovered, department says
Police in New Westminster say they have recovered a pride flag that was stolen from them back in June.
-
Once vaccine-hesitant widow urges everyone to get the shot
Rika Johnson is the mother of two adolescent boys that she will have to raise without their father, after her husband lost a months-long battle with COVID-19.
-
Don't call 911 to report vaccine card violations, B.C. officials remind businesses
B.C.'s largest emergency dispatch operator says it has seen "a small number of calls" related to the province's vaccine card system since it came into effect on Monday, Sept. 13, and it's reminding businesses and members of the public not to call 911 unless there's an immediate risk to public safety.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Sault officer in hospital, SIU investigates fatal police-involved shooting of 19-year-old man
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a 19-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials say an officer was shot after being called to a domestic situation early Sunday morning.
-
Future North launches as new initiative to engage with regional youth
A new program has been launched in hopes of engaging and empowering local youth in both Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. Dubbed 'Future North', it's a five-year initiative that's funded in part by the federal government and the Tamarack Institute.
-
Day One for Cinefest International Film Festival now in the books
Volunteers and officials were all smiles at the Cinefest International Film Festival as the show got underway for a second year now under a pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Councillor worried about election day traffic near fatal crash site
A Winnipeg city councillor is raising traffic safety concerns on the South Perimeter Highway ahead of election day.
-
Advice for voters on the eve of election day: A Q&A with Elections Canada spokeperson Diane Benson
On CTVNews.ca: A transcript of an interview with Diane Benson, spokesperson at Elections Canada, who answered questions on reduced polling stations, how students can vote, and other challenges facing voters in a pandemic election.
-
Top-ranked Winnipeg Blue Bombers edge Edmonton Elks 37-22 for fourth straight victory
The defence turned the tide for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.
-
Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Indigenous woman killed by police in N.B.
Victoria's police chief was "not physically harmed" when a woman came up from behind him and poured liquid on him during a memorial for Chantel Moore at the B.C. legislature on Saturday, according to the Victoria Police Department.
-
Cluster of COVID-19 cases found at Victoria Elementary School
An elementary school in Victoria has seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases in recent days, according to Island Health.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home from Mexico City alone.
-
Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, province hits vaccine milestone
Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
-
Will Ontario police forces be actively enforcing proof of vaccination?
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination policy, set to take effect on Wednesday, treads into new territory, businesses say.
Montreal
-
Legault refuses to speak to media at CAQ leadership convention, boasts about nationalist credentials
Premier Francois Legault sees his government as a bulwark against radical elements in society, including all those who oppose health measures and vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Quebec reports 742 more COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations continuing to rise
Quebec reported 742 more positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 552 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Rise in telecommuting due to pandemic risks making anti-scab protections toothless
An unsuspected effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting widespread use of telecommuting is that the anti-scab provisions of the Labour Code may have lost some of their bite and become less effective.
London
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.
-
Hyde Park Road closed Sunday morning as part of investigation
London police have closed a section of Hyde Park Road on Sunday to conduct a forensic 3D scan of the area where the June 6 attack that killed a family of four took place.
-
Federal election 2021 platform guide: Where do the parties stand?
In the battle for the electorate's hearts and minds, it can be difficult for voters to keep all the platforms straight. CTVNews.ca has compiled the promises made so far by the five major parties in one place.
Kitchener
-
Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
-
Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked
Police are investigating reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.
-
First ever Bike the Night promotes safer streets for local cyclists in Guelph
The Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation (GCAT) held its inaugural Bike the Night on Saturday.