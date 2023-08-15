Tow-truck driver in hospital after being hit by vehicle on Anthony Henday Drive

A tow-truck driver is in hospital after he was hit by another vehicle Monday on Anthony Henday Drive in the city's southeast.

Edmonton police say the man was getting out of his tow truck around 1:15 p.m. on Monday to check a mechanical issue after pulling onto the shoulder of the busy ring road near 17 Street when he was struck by a vehicle heading in the same direction. The tow truck did not have its emergency flashing lights activated, police said.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by EMS. The driver of the vehicle that hit him stayed on scene and was not injured.

Police said Tuesday they're continuing to investigate the collision and that charges are pending.