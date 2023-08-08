Train derailment southeast of Edmonton causes traffic delays

Traffic is being rerouted in Wainwright after a train derailment on Tuesday morning.

The train derailed around 10:30 a.m. on the south side of Highway 14 west of Wainwright.

Approximately six cars and two engines went off the line.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are directing westbound traffic to go northbound on 1 Street, then west on Township Road 452 before continuing westbound on Highway 14.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.