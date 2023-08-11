Train, fuel truck collide in Whitecourt

A fuel truck and a train collided in Whitecourt on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crossing on Highway 43, near the junction of Highway 32 in Whitecourt for a report of the crash.

Police said there were no fatalities, but have not provided any information about injuries.

The public was asked to avoid the area because of the volatility of the fuel.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

EMS, the Whitecourt Fire Department, and the Canadian National Railway police were on scene.