EDMONTON -- The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has jumped to more than $12 billion due to extensive delays and changing market conditions, president and CEO Ian Anderson said Friday.

Costs have jumped nearly 70 per cent from $7.4 billion, Anderson said in an update on construction progress.

"It's really important to note that the project that we're all working on and building today is not the project that we originally envisioned and introduced early in 2012," Anderson said.

The budget increase was approved by the project's board of directors in order to get it built and in service by the end of 2022.

Anderson said the cost increase is a result of two reasons.

The first was the starting and stopping of construction and cost of regulatory delays while a Supreme Court challenge was underway. In January, the court unanimously dismissed a B.C. appeal of the pipeline, ruling its assertion of jurisdiction was unconstitutional, clearing the way for construction.

The Federal Court of Appeal also recently rejected claims from four B.C. First Nations who challenged Ottawa's approval of the project.

The other factor is the "many project changes, enhancements and market conditions changing," according to Anderson.

Despite that, Anderson said the expansion will generate at least $1.5 billion in before-tax earnings in its first year of operation.

Trans Mountain is also asking Ottawa, which owns the pipeline after buying it from Kinder Morgan in 2018, for a further $600-million reserve for cost impacts beyond the company's control.

While the estimated cost rises, work is "well underway" on pipeline and terminal construction in Alberta with more than 2,900 people working on the expansion so far.

"There's momentum, and in many areas, more certainty about the Trans Mountain project than any time in the past," said Anderson.

Anderson said he wasn't sure when the federal government would attempt to sell the pipeline.

The project's original cost estimate of $7.4 billion came from then-owner Kinder Morgan in 2017.

Once it’s in operation, it will effectively triple the capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby.