TransEd to replace cables on Valley Line Southeast LRT, won't speculate on opening date
TransEd, the company responsible for building and operating the Valley Line Southeast LRT, says cables need to be replaced before the line opens.
Dallas Lindskoog, a spokesperson for TransEd, said it became apparent during testing that some of the copper signalling cables were oxidizing.
"That is a bit unusual, came as a bit of a surprise. But it is also not something that is unsafe, it doesn’t cause the system to completely shut down," Lindskoog told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.
"Typically it results in just the loss of a signal from just one device, and that may cause even a minute delay where trains have to stop briefly while it resets. That type of detail. We don't want to have that happen while the train goes into full service."
Lindskoog said hundreds of cables will be replaced with an upgraded type of copper cable that has built-in measures to prevent oxygen exposure.
The cost will be footed by TransEd, but Lindskoog admitted the company doesn't know how much it will be.
"That's not known, to be honest with you, but I can assure you none of this will be borne by city taxpayers."
The work is expected to take six to eight weeks.
Trains will not be able to run on the lines while the repairs take place.
"The public is going to deem this as a delay. That is not the case. This is something that we’re doing proactively to prevent future problems with the LRT."
While crews work to replace the cables, TransEd will submit paperwork to an independent certifier to begin service of the line.
Lindskoog said the opening date will be up to the city after the independent certifier completes its work.
"We'll work with the city to hopefully come to a target date that we could hopefully announce to the public."
The 13-kilometre line running from downtown to Mill Woods has been plagued by problems and delays.
Originally scheduled to open in 2020, the project was pushed back after a "large concrete mass" was discovered in the North Saskatchewan riverbed under the Tawatinâ Bridge in 2018.
Absenteeism and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic delayed the project further in 2021, TransEd has said.
Cracks were found in 30 piers along the line in the summer of 2022.
Repairs on the piers were completed in December.
TransEd is contractually responsible for the financial fallout of the delays, as well as for operating and maintaining the line for the next three decades.
'BEYOND FRUSTRATING'
"It's beyond frustrating for me," Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said Monday of the news about the cable replacements.
"I am deeply frustrated with the situation and why TransEd is not able to identify all the issues at the same time."
"This LRT project should have been in service in 2020 and here we are in 2023. This is absolutely unacceptable."
Sohi said adding to his dissatisfaction is the fact that TransEd deals with city administration, and council can't hold the company accountable.
He said he shared his concerns with the city manager on Monday morning.
"At this point we should not be doing any P3 projects until we dig deeper into what happened in this case and learn lessons," he said.
Ward pihêsiwin councillor Tim Cartmell shares Sohi's frustrations.
"It's a bit exasperating, a bit frustrating for sure. Sounds like another delay."
Cartmell said he still doesn't know when the line will be operational.
"I was hoping we would have it open for Folk Fest actually, so that we would actually see it used for one of our premier festivals. That would be a great kick off."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa, Alex Antoneshyn and Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
Nickelback officially inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame with plaque ceremony in Calgary
Alberta rock band Nickelback sealed its spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday with an official plaque ceremony.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says 'devil awaits' defendant
The person who killed five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, after victims called the shooter a "monster" and "coward" who hunted down revelers in a calculated attack on a sanctuary for the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate shooting in Whitehorn
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Whitehorn.
-
3 people injured in Memorial Drive crash
Calgary police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive on Monday that injured three people.
-
Calgary police release photos of items seized in national crackdown on 3D-printed guns
Calgary police say a fully complete, 3D-printed gun was among the items seized locally as part of a nation-wide operation cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
See a massive gas flare burning in Saskatoon
Drivers and residents in rosewood area may have noticed a massive flame Monday afternoon.
-
No injuries reported after 23-car Sask. train derailment
No one was injured after a 23-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to CN Rail.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
Regina police chief stands firm: Camp at city hall 'exploiting' homelessness
Regina’s Chief of Police says he stands by his comments made last week about a homeless encampment set up in front of city hall.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for eastern, northwestern Sask.
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for portions of eastern and far northwestern Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday after two ministers resigned this month.
-
Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto election updates with less than 2 hours until most polls close
It's election day in Toronto. The polls opened at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live updates.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Smog warning ends in Montreal but now there's a severe thunderstorm watch
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
-
Police searching for missing man, 33, last seen in Lachine
Montreal police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the Lachine area on Sunday. Gaetan Reid Lamarche, 33, speaks French and is described as a white man who is 1.78 metres tall, weighs 86 kilograms, and has brown eyes and a shaved head.
-
Busy construction year in Quebec nets workers $617 million in vacation pay
he Quebec Construction Commission (CCQ) has just sent out 192,522 "vacation pay" cheques in advance of the construction holiday starting in less than a month. They total nearly $617 million. This year, the traditional "construction holiday" will run from Sunday, July 23 to Saturday, August 5.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorms move across region, causing tornado warnings
An intense thunderstorm that moved across the national capital region Monday afternoon brought strong rain, reports of hail and localized flooding, and warnings of possible tornadoes.
-
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
-
Ottawa's air quality better Tuesday, but could deteriorate Wednesday
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa is forecast to improve Tuesday thanks to easterly winds, but a shift in the wind direction could bring more smoky skies to the city Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
-
Guelph encampment eviction: Residents allowed to stay for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
WRPS looking to identify individuals in video connected to Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police have released a video in connection to a Cambridge shooting as officers continue their search for multiple suspects.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West Nipissing
A dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
Winnipeg
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Health region
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
-
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
Vancouver
-
Highway closed as crews battle West Vancouver brush fire
A brush fire in West Vancouver closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions Monday, sending smoke into the air over Horseshoe Bay and the Gleneagles neighbourhood.
-
B.C. man left hospital 1 hour before killing his girlfriend in an 'acutely psychotic state,' court hears
A B.C. man has been found not criminally responsible for the murder of his girlfriend, with court documents showing he killed her just one hour after leaving hospital despite an assessment he "required emergent care and rapid medical attention."
-
B.C. pursues plan to end letter grades despite opposition from parents, teachers, students
British Columbia's Ministry of Education went ahead with plans to do away with letter grades from Kindergarten to Grade 9 despite its own public consultation showing the majority of teachers, students and parents didn't like the idea.
Vancouver Island
-
Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni.
-
Construction firm fined $43K for lack of fall protection at Victoria job site
British Columbia's workplace health and safety agency has fined a construction company more than $43,000 for a "high-risk and repeated violation" at a Victoria work site.
-
Woman missing from Nanaimo sighted on northern Vancouver Island
Mounties are asking the public to help find a missing 38-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since June 21. A statement from the Nanaimo RCMP says Georgia Schell was reported missing on Monday.