Transmission break causes localized flooding in Bellamy Hill, Rossdale

Epcor responded to a transmission main break downtown Monday evening that has caused some localized flooding.

After 8 p.m., the utility provider said on social media that "water trouble crews" were in the Bellamy Hill neighbourhood at 103 Street and 99 Avenue responding to a water main break.

Epcor said it had turned the water supply off an hour and a half later and was asking motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Around 7:20pm tonight, a water main break near Downrown Edmonton’s 102 Street near 99/100 Avenue broke creating this mess #yegtraffic #river #flood #epcor pic.twitter.com/m9c6VwRcvS — Cory Sousa (@CorySousa) January 31, 2023

"It is too early to say what caused the break or what repairs will be required," Epcor added.

No further details were available.

Video posted to social media showed water streaming long Rossdale Road and 97 Avenue.