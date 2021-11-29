Travellers arriving from south African countries must quarantine, no Omicron cases yet: Hinshaw

EDMONTON -

Alberta's top doctor says her department is contacting people who've recently arrived from one of the southern African countries of interest for the Omicron COVID-19 variant and they must quarantine for two weeks.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw issued the statement Sunday evening after Ontario announced Canada's first cases of the B.1.1.529 strain.

In a series of tweets, she said Alberta Health was working with its counterparts across the country and Alberta Health Services on a "proactive plan to manage any future travel-related and Omicron cases here in Alberta."

She noted twice the province has not confirmed any Omicron cases itself.

Anyone who has travelled from one of the countries of interest in the South African region -- including South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Namibia -- in the past 14 days has to quarantine for two weeks from their return date and get tested again.

The federal government announced enhanced border measures for travellers from those countries on Nov. 26.