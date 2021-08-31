EDMONTON -- Strathcona County RCMP is seeking surveillance video of a truck involved in a drive-by shooting in Sherwood Park and a break-and-enter in Lac La Biche.

On Aug. 23, RCMP responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the Summerwood neighbourhood of Sherwood Park.

A truck was seen on video fleeing the area immediately after the shooting, according to RCMP. Police believe the vehicle is a 2012 white Dodge Ram Mega Cab truck.

“The same vehicle also confirmed to be involved in a break-and-enter near Lac La Biche, Alta. in the early morning hours of Aug. 27,” said RCMP in a news release.

Later on Aug. 27, police responded to a complaint of a vehicle fire near Range Road 223 and Township Road 521 in Strathcona County at 7:27 p.m. Investigators said the burnt vehicle was the same truck involved in the drive-by shooting and the break-and-enter.

RCMP are asking the public to look through dash cam and surveillance video between Aug. 23 and 27 from around Sherwood Park and Lac La Biche for video of the truck.

“Public cooperation has assisted in the advancement in the investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Kyle of the General Investigation Section in a news release. “We continue to encourage the public to continue to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.