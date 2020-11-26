EDMONTON -- Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she’s spoken to the premier and health minister following a reported leak of her meetings with other health and government officials.

The chief medical officer of health called the leak the “irresponsible actions of one person” and a violation of trust.

I spoke to @jkenney and @shandro this morning to convey my disappointment with the irresponsible actions of one person. We must work together in our efforts to respond to #COVID19AB. I will have more to say at 3:30pm. (2/2) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 26, 2020

The recordings dating back months were published by CBC News Thursday and revealed parts of detailed conversations between Alberta’s top doctor and cabinet members about the province’s pandemic strategy.

HOW ALBERTA'S COVID-19 NUMBERS COMPARE TO THE REST OF CANADA ON THURSDAY

Of 58,000 active COVID-19 cases in the country, Alberta is home to nearly a quarter of them.

On Wednesday, the province recorded 1,265 new cases of the disease – its fourth-highest day-over-day increase.

It also marked a “tragic milestone” of 500 COVID-19-related deaths.

“We need Albertans to follow every measure – and I mean every measure,” Hinshaw said during Wednesday’s update.

“I would hope we never have to utilize that volume of beds for COVID-19 patients,” she added, after announcing the province would be freeing up 2,400 ICU and acute care beds.

“Because that would result in the stopping of not just the elective surgeries, but we might even have to move even more-urgent surgeries postponed to get to that level of beds.”

The province has the highest number of active cases in Canada, with Ontario and Quebec trailing behind with some 12,800 and 11,400 cases, respectively.

In total, Alberta has confirmed 50,801 cases of COVID-19. More than 36,580 Albertans have recovered.

However, as of Nov. 24, Alberta sat third among the provinces when cases are measured per one million residents.

It also had the third-highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalization.

Alberta remains the province with the highest testing-per-capita rates.