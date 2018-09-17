

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop that saw Mounties seize various drugs and drug trafficking items.

On Friday, members of the Fort Saskatchewan Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit conducted a latenight traffic stop of a motor vehicle associated to a man wanted by police.

As a result of the traffic stop and investigation, a loaded semi-automatic handgun was seized, along with suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and various other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Police subsequently arrested Jason Ibsen, 39, of Lamont and Phillip Garand, 29, of Chipman.

Ibsen is facing 10 firearms charges in relation to the incident while Garand is facing over a dozen including two charges related to possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men have been remanded into custody and are due to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court at a later date.