EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton Oil Kings players were selected early in the first round of the 2021 National Hockey League entry draft Friday evening.

Forward Dylan Guenther was picked ninth and goaltender Sebastian Cossa was drafted 15th overall on the first day of the draft.

The Arizona Coyotes selected Guenther using their first-round selection. The Edmonton native finished this past season with 12 goals and assists and ranked first among all Western Hockey League (WHL) players in points per-game.

Guenther has played 78 career games with the Oil Kings and represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships where he helped the team achieve a gold medal. In seven tournament games he recorded three goals and four assists.

The Detroit Red Wings selected Cossa with their first-round pick.

Cosa, a Fort McMurray native, finished this past season with a 17-1-0-1 record and had a 0.941 save percentage with four shutouts. He was rated as the top WHL goalie for goals against average, save percentage, and number of shutouts.

The goalie was also recognized as the WHL’s Central Division Goaltender of the Year and 2021 Oil Kings MVP.

The two 18-year-old players become the 20th and 21st players in modern Oil Kings’ history to be selected in the NHL draft.