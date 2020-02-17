EDMONTON -- Two males are in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Wetaskiwin Sunday, RCMP said.

Mounties and emergency services responded to the shooting in the area of 54 Street at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Two males were taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said.

Police does not believe the shooting was random and that a black Volkswagen sedan was involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 780-312-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.