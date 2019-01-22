

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A local developer wants to turn a parking lot into two towers in the Garneau neighbourhood.

Maclab Properties Group has proposed to build a 19-storey and 30-storey tower on 112 Street and 86 Avenue.

The plan includes approximately 444 units with student housing for the smaller tower, and rental units for the larger one. On the ground level, there would be 10 townhouse units, retail and office space.

“We’ve seen strong support from the community and students at the University of Alberta,” Maclab Properties Group President Bill Blaise told CTV News.

Garneau residents learned more about the project and offered their feedback at a public meeting—which is part of the zoning process—at the McKernan Community League Tuesday night.

The community league’s treasurer, Kathy Bruce-Kavanagh, said they have been properly consulted by the builder.

“It’s in a good place for it to happy. It works really well.”

Another resident, Wiggert Hessels, thinks the project will be beneficial to the University of Alberta.

“I’m sure that the university is going to be very happy with the additional student housing that they really need,” he said.

If everything goes according to plan, Blaise said construction could start later this year.

With files from David Ewasuk