U of A chemicals destroyed by EPS in controlled detonations at Hawrelak Park

EDMONTON -

Edmontonians living near Hawrelak Park might have heard a few explosions Saturday morning as the University of Alberta and emergency services conducted a "controlled and safe chemical disposal."

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) posted on social media around midnight, saying it would be closing the park to assist the university with a "planned and controlled" chemical transport and disposal. Firefighters were on scene to support.

"Residents living near the park will likely hear a loud bang sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., as EPS members safely dispose of the chemicals," police said in a statement.

In a statement to CTV News, university spokesperson Jennifer Crosby said that expired peroxide forming solvents, diisopropyl ether and 1-4 dioxane, used in biochemical research were destroyed.

EPS bomb technicians detonated the substances in the large parking lot of Hawrelak Park, away from any nearby residential areas, police spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in a statement.

"Safe hazardous materials management is part of being a world-class university," Crosby said. "Chemical disposals are a routine activity, and from time to time require the support and specialized expertise of safety services like those offered by EPS and Edmonton Fire.

"Chemical disposals are always controlled, and are carried out according to and often exceeding industry standards."

Crosby added that the controlled detonations went "swiftly and without incident."

"In order to ensure as few interruptions as possible to the day-to-day activities of the university and surrounding community, as well as an unhindered operation from curious onlookers, the disposal was held in the early hours on the weekend," Crosby said.

The park has since reopened.

According to Crosby, the chemical disposal was "thoroughly contained," and there is "no hazard" to the environment.

"The operational team from this morning left the park just as they found it," she said.