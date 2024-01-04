U of A classes displaced after December fire at the humanities building
The Humanities Centre at the University of Alberta will be closed for the Winter 2024 semester as a result of a fire, the school has confirmed.
The fire, which university officials say was caused by an electrical switch gear failure, broke out on Dec. 18 and resulted in contamination of the building.
"The air quality report and the restoration assessment found this contamination poses an air quality health and safety risk," U of A spokesperson Michael Brown wrote in a Thursday email to CTV News Edmonton.
"To ensure the safety of all building occupants and of our broader campus community, which must take the highest priority, we are following post-fire best practices."
Brown said anyone who has a winter term course scheduled for the building will receive updated room information before classes start next week.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
DEVELOPING Multiple victims shot at high school in Perry, Iowa. The shooter is dead, law enforcement official says
Police multiple people have been shot at an Iowa high school and the threat is over but gave no other details.
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
Putin speeds up a citizenship path for foreigners who enlist in the Russian military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree that speeds up a path to Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the country's military amid the 22-month-old war in Ukraine.
Trump business got at least US$7.8 mln in foreign payments during presidency: report
Businesses tied to former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump received at least US$7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his four years in the White House, Democratic congressional investigators said Thursday.
A major storm sweeping the U.S. is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast -- although it's too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin' store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims
A customer has filed a negligence lawsuit against Dunkin', claiming he was injured by an exploding toilet at one of the coffee chain's locations in central Florida.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
Multiple people stabbed during northwest Calgary home invasion
Multiple people were stabbed during a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
Alcohol and speed investigated as causes in crash involving snow plow
A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday and police say alcohol and speed and considered factors.
Saskatoon
-
Doctor calls temporary closure of Saskatoon ER 'a red flag'
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
-
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
-
Former Sask. Party MLA seeks to settle prostitution charge out of court
Former Sask. Party MLA Ryan Domotor had his first scheduled court appearance on Thursday morning in Regina for a prostitution-related charge.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP reports 50% increase in homicides between 2019 and 2023
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is reporting a 50 per cent increase in the number of homicide victims from 2019 to 2023.
-
-
One person dead following single vehicle collision
One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash
A Nova Scotia man is dead after a highway collision in Elmsdale Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto men facing prosecution abroad after allegedly stealing more than $2M from U.S. government
Two men from Toronto are facing prosecution abroad after they allegedly stole more than $2 million from the U.S. government.
-
Toronto man shatters world record for most marathons run in one year
A Toronto man just broke the world record for the number of marathons run in one year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man, 26, dies in hospital after shooting in Mississauga
A 26-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel Police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
-
ER doctors don't want to deter people from seeking care amid crowding: association
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says it is 'concerned' about comments made by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in December suggesting that unnecessary emergency department visits significantly contribute to ER overcrowding.
-
Brasserie T! announces immediate closure; 130 workers laid off
Brasserie T! announced on Wednesday its immediate closure and that 130 workers were laid off.
Ottawa
-
Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month
Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November.
-
-
Truck pushes another driver into oncoming lane in Gatineau, police looking for suspect
Police in Gatineau are asking people to help them identify the driver of a truck involved with a hit-and-run collision along Highway 50 on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash and grab at Stratford jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store as they continue to search for the people responsible.
-
Cambridge, Ont. teen charged with stealing 10 vehicles
Police say he was using reprogramming technology – which has replaced relay theft as the preferred method thieves use to take vehicles, according to officials.
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
-
DEVELOPING
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 2 PM
LIVE AT 2 PM Winnipeg police to update on ‘officer-involved incident’ Thursday afternoon
The Winnipeg Police Service will speak about an officer-involved incident Thursday afternoon, the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Teen stabbed during robbery at mall: Winnipeg police
A teenage boy was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed during a robbery at a Winnipeg mall.
-
Unruly Alberta teen arrested after Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
-
$1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
Someone who picked up a lottery ticket on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast just became $1 million richer.
-
UBC doctor's resignation latest sign of campus conflict over Israel-Hamas war
The University of British Columbia is pledging to make changes in the wake of allegations of antisemitism and workplace toxicity that prompted a respected faculty member to resign as tensions in the faculty of medicine escalate and the Israel-Hamas war drags on.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. seeks input on helping disaster evacuees ahead of wildfire season
British Columbia is seeking public input on how it helps disaster evacuees, in the wake of the province's worst wildfire season on record.
-
Mounties investigate 2 reported stabbings in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties are investigating after two people were reportedly stabbed last week in a pair of unrelated altercations in Duncan, B.C.
-
B.C. school district told to pay student $5K for failing to address her anxiety
An unnamed school district in British Columbia has been ordered by the province's human rights tribunal to pay $5,000 to a student for failing to accommodate her anxiety disorder.