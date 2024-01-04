EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • U of A classes displaced after December fire at the humanities building

    The Humanities Centre at the University of Alberta is seen in a Google Street View image from July 2023. The Humanities Centre at the University of Alberta is seen in a Google Street View image from July 2023.

    The Humanities Centre at the University of Alberta will be closed for the Winter 2024 semester as a result of a fire, the school has confirmed.

    The fire, which university officials say was caused by an electrical switch gear failure, broke out on Dec. 18 and resulted in contamination of the building.

    "The air quality report and the restoration assessment found this contamination poses an air quality health and safety risk," U of A spokesperson Michael Brown wrote in a Thursday email to CTV News Edmonton.

    "To ensure the safety of all building occupants and of our broader campus community, which must take the highest priority, we are following post-fire best practices."

    Brown said anyone who has a winter term course scheduled for the building will receive updated room information before classes start next week. 

