EDMONTON -- Families of loved ones with disabilities or medically-fragile conditions fear the UCP government is moving towards privatizing the care their family members receive.

Jennifer and Owen Chikonyora's 44-year-old daughter Erin has cerebral palsy and lives at Edmonton’s Glenwood Community Home.

They say they're extremely happy with the residential supports services care Erin has received over the years, but a week ago, a letter from community and social services indicated the government is exploring alternative service delivery, possibly to contracted providers

The letter also said government would be consulting with the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees about the change, but it did not mention consultation with families.

“The UCP owes it to these parents to explain what the plan is,” NDP Community and Social Services Critic Marie Renaud said.

The UCP government declined an interview with CTV News, but offered a statement that reads in part:

“Community and social services is exploring options for alternative service delivery models for Edmonton and Calgary programs for adults and children with disabilities.

The review is looking at services currently being provided by government employees, and what options may be available under potential contracted service providers.

No decisions have been made. We are reviewing the impact on individuals and exploring options."