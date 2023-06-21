UCP MLA-elect Jason Stephan misses swearing-in ceremony in favour of family trip

A UCP MLA who was demoted in 2021 for vacationing in Arizona despite a COVID-19 advisory is again being criticized for his travel timing.

Jason Stephan was reelected as the MLA for Red Deer-South with 56 per cent of the vote on May 29, but he was absent Tuesday when UCP members were sworn-in at the legislature.

He also did not appear on the official legislature seating chart Wednesday.

A UCP spokesperson said Stephan was away because of a "pre-planned" family trip outside of Alberta and will be sworn-in when the legislature reconvenes in the fall.

"Being sworn in allows an MLA to take his or her seat in the chamber. MLA Stephan will not miss any of his legislative duties because of this trip," Tim Gerwing wrote.

Gerwing did not respond to questions about where Stephan is or when he'll be back.

The NDP said his absence Tuesday was "extremely disrespectful" to his constituents and all Albertans.

"Barring an emergency situation, it is incumbent upon all MLA-elects to be sworn-in and begin the work of representing their constituents as soon as possible," NDP House Leader Christina Gray wrote in a statement.

"MLAs cannot begin this work before they are officially sworn-in…The people of Red Deer deserve better."

In January 2021, Stephan was one of six UCP MLAs demoted for travelling internationally despite COVID-19 advisories encouraging people to stay home.

Stephan vacationed in Arizona, prompting then-Premier Jason Kenney to remove him from his role as parliamentary secretary of the treasury board.

About a year later, Stephan was among a group of MLAs who gathered on the steps of the legislature to demand Kenney's resignation.

Stephan was first elected in Red Deer-South in 2019 with more than 60 per cent of the votes.

CTV News Edmonton also reached out to the office of Premier Danielle Smith for comment on Stephan's absence.