UCP provincial police push causing 'stress and strain' on Alberta RCMP: Commanding Officer

EDMONTON -

A government effort to replace the Alberta RCMP with a provincial police force is having a negative impact on officers and civilian employees, the force's commander said Tuesday.

"It is concerning and I would say disruptive as well for our employees, across the board," Alberta RCMP Commanding Officer Curtis Zablocki said in an interview with CTV News Edmonton.

"They're concerned about the uncertainty in the future. Many (officers and employees) have families and children and when their employment is uncertain it does cause added stress and strain."

Last Friday, Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu argued a provincial force could be more "efficient, cost effective and more responsive" than the RCMP.

“Ontario has done this. Quebec has done this. Newfoundland and Labrador has done this. And I think the time has come for our province to do the same,” he said.

“We do have a responsibility beyond the monetary implications to defend and pursue our province’s best interests.”

The Alberta RCMP has not started planning in case the service is replaced, and it's not clear what would happen to officers and employees if a change was made.

Zablocki said the RCMP hasn't reached the point of considering those outcomes yet.

But, he said he and his members are "very grateful" for the Albertans that are speaking up in favour of keeping the RCMP, including a number of rural mayors.

"It's encouraging to hear that support from the communities that we provide service to," Zablocki said.

A 2020 report submitted by the province's Fair Deal Panel concluded only 35 per cent of Albertans wanted the RCMP replaced with provincial police.

Although the province's new police funding model has added hundreds of new recruits to rural policing initiatives, Zablocki says talk of being replaced is already hurting hiring and retention of employees.

"People want stability in employment and if it's in question, chances are they're not going to be stepping our way."

A recent third-party report suggests an Alberta force will cost more overall.

Madu said Friday that no final decisions have been made yet and a new public survey has been promised for 2022.

Zablocki said his service's investigation into the 2017 UCP leadership race is ongoing, and he declined to comment on whether he thinks the party's exploration of replacing the Alberta RCMP is related to that investigation.