United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney will be the next premier of Alberta, as CTV News projects the conservatives will form a majority government.

Kenney helped form the UCP party in 2017 and cruised to a victory against Rachel Notley and her one-term NDP government two years later.

Kenney and Notley were in a heated 28-day campaign, where the premier-elect criticized Notley for her alliance with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, her inability to get the Trans Mountain expansion built, and the NDP's ballooning debt. Notley, in turn, questioned Kenney's leadership due to the constant controversies surrounding the UCP, including the allegations of a “kamikaze” campaign and homophobic comments made by candidate Mark Smith.

However, amongst the UCP wins was Smith, who earned a seat in Drayton Valley-Devon.

It was unknown if support would remain strong for the UCP in his riding after the homophobic remarks were surfaced. According to early election results, Smith won an estimated 74.7 per cent of the riding’s votes. NDP’s Kieran Quirke received 380 votes, or about 14 per cent.

CTV News is projecting a win for Kenney in Calgary-Lougheed, while Notley will hold onto her seat in Edmonton-Strathcona.

Projections currently give the UCP 63 seats—the majority of them in Calgary and rural Alberta—and 24 seats for the NDP, with a strong presence in the Edmonton area.

That the NDP has kept support in Edmonton means several candidates have been reelected, including downtown’s Dave Shepherd, who won just under 64 per cent of the vote. His UCP opponent, Lily Le, received 22 per cent of the vote. NDP member Sarah Hoffman was reelected in her riding, Edmonton-Glenora, with about 57 per cent of the vote.

The NDP is also leading in Edmonton-McClung, Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel’s riding. Mandel earned just 4,055 votes, or 21.5 per cent of the McClung’s support.

The Alberta Party has not earned a seat in the election.

Addressing his supporters Tuesday night, Mandel said the early results hadn’t shaken his faith in the party.

“I really believe deeply this is the party of the future in this province when people get away from this polarization and start looking ideas and what a party can be, what our province can be,” he said.

“I can’t not tell you the number of times people came up to me and said, ‘I wanted to vote for you but I am concerned about,’ ‘I really like you but I am concerned about...’

“The ‘concerned about’ hurt us a lot,” Mandel told the crowd.

No party won a majority of the support in the west Edmonton riding: NDP’s Lorne Dach earned 43 per cent of the vote, while the UCP’s Laurie Mozeson won 34 per cent.

The Drumheller-Stettler region saw their former MLA earn less than 10 per cent of the vote in a loss to Nate Horner of the UCP. The Alberta Party and NDP earned about six and seven per cent of votes. Earlier this year, Strankman announced he would be leaving the UCP and what he called an “undemocratic atmosphere” to sit as an independent member. He had been elected to the constituency in 2015.

Officials are predicted a record-breaking voter turnout after nearly 700,000 Albertans voted in the advance poll.

More than a third of advance ballots were cast outside of the voter’s electoral district. Those votes will be sent to Edmonton, where counting will begin on Wednesday.

New Democrat Leader Rachel Notley and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel voted Tuesday morning, while United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney and Liberal Leader David Khan cast their ballots in the advance polls.

Watch CTV Edmonton’s election coverage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More to come…