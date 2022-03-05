Ukraine flag sunflower pins made by local artist raise funds for Red Cross aid

Despite the recent snowfall, there are a lot of sunflowers in one southeast Edmonton home.

Local artist Cristina Jarvis is crafting sunflower pins with a Ukrainian flag to raise funds for the Red Cross humanitarian appeal.

Jarvis, who has Ukrainian heritage, told CTV News Edmonton that sunflowers symbolize peace in Ukraine.

"This is something that I started really a very short time ago and has grown very quickly and has been really successful," Jarvis said.

After seeing the first images of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week, Jarvis said she was looking for ways she could help.

"I am the type of person that needs to do something," Jarvis said. "When all of this had happened, I saw my children's faces in all those children's faces."

"It's definitely been something that's very personally meaningful to me and making me feel like I'm doing something in a very impossible situation," she added.

In her first week of sales, Jarvis raised $1,000. She hopes to continue making pins, especially since the federal government matches donations made to the Red Cross appeal.

Jarvis said she recently heard from Canada's ambassador to Slovakia, who ordered five pins.

"It was unbelievable," she said. "It makes me feel connected and useful."

To order a pin or for more information, visit Jarvis' website.