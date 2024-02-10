EDMONTON
    • Ukraine's national ballet takes the stage in Edmonton Saturday night

    Members of the National Ballet of Ukraine dance during a performance of "Nadiya Ukraine" (Hope for Ukraine) on their opening night in Vancouver, on Monday, February 5, 2024. Twenty-three dancers are on a Canadian tour highlighting Ukrainian culture through traditional dance while also supporting the war effort by collecting donations from the audience for Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska's Foundation and Humanite. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Members of the National Ballet of Ukraine dance during a performance of "Nadiya Ukraine" (Hope for Ukraine) on their opening night in Vancouver, on Monday, February 5, 2024. Twenty-three dancers are on a Canadian tour highlighting Ukrainian culture through traditional dance while also supporting the war effort by collecting donations from the audience for Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska's Foundation and Humanite. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    The Ukrainian Ballet is bringing hope to Edmonton.

    The 150-member National Ballet of Ukraine will be at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Saturday night.

    The tour is titled Nadiya Ukraine and has been officially endorsed by Ukraine's government.

    Nadiya means hope in Ukrainian, and the tour carries significance as a symbol of resistance for the nation as it approaches the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

    The company will highlight traditional Ukrainian dance alongside excerpts from famous ballets including Giselle and Don Quixote.

    The performance also serves to help the Ukrainian people. Sponsorships and donations for the tour will go to non-profit organizations in Ukraine, including the Olena Zelenska Foundation and Humanite.

    These organizations provide crisis relief, refugee support and long-term projects to rebuild after the war.

    “In this hour of need, we turn to you, our friends in North America, for love and support. We wish you enjoy amazing performances, feel inspired with Ukrainian culture, and be sure that only life can triumph over death, only light can overcome darkness, and only beauty can defeat destruction. Only together we will win,” the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said in a media release on the tour.

    There were still tickets available Saturday afternoon for the 8 p.m. show.

    The company will perform in Calgary at the Jack Singer Concert Hall Sunday night 

