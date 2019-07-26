Instead of enjoying a hot summer day outside, a dozen girls were inside an air conditioned wood-working classroom at NAIT.

“It was fun,” said 11-year-old Sonia Lundnreyero.

“There were no boys there to be annoying!”

The Journey Girls camp offers girls aged 11-14 a close up look at five NAIT trades programs.

Over five days, the girls learned about sheet metal, welding, auto body, machining and carpentry.

Carly Prefontaine is a millwork and carpentry instructor at NAIT.

“I think its a great way to bring exposure to the trades. This entire camp is a great way for girls who might not get a chance to experience trades to give it a try.”

The welding portion of the camp was on Tuesday. Lundnreyero says it was nerve wracking.

“They told us what was going to happen if you didn’t do everything correctly so I just got nervous.”

Her favourite trade of the week was auto body.

“It was more interesting. I built this little car that I got to paint.”

The girls got hands-on practice in all five trades, which could one day lead to a career.

Their final project was designing personally designed wooden jewelry boxes to bring home.

Can they do it?

“Of course they can! Girls rock,” said Prefontaine.