United Way launches campaign to help most vulnerable amid affordability crisis

The United Way launched its holiday donation drive Friday.

This year, the organization is trying to raise $25 million, as it expects higher demand for its services.

"It's no secret that life has gotten a lot tougher for people over the last couple of years," said Rob Yager, United Way Alberta Capital Region president and CEO.

"Inflation, food insecurity, mental illness and social issues are compounding things for more and more Albertans."

Yager said partnerships help donations go further, and the United Way partnered with 100 other community groups to support close to 250,000 people in the Edmonton region last year.

In addition to monetary donations, the United Way is asking for donations of school supplies and winter coats.

"There are basic needs that need to be met, but there are more strategic investments that need to be made as well to ensure that we not only meet the needs of the day, but actually work to break the cycle of poverty and change conditions in the long term," he said.

Donations this year will help provide immediate needs like food hampers and hygiene kits for the homeless.

Money will also go toward offering wrap-around services, like financial literacy programs and employment training, to help address root causes of poverty.

The initiative runs until the end of the year, and donations can be made on the United Way website.