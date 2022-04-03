University of Alberta Golden Bears pick up bronze medal in national men's basketball

The University of Alberta men's basketball team have taken the bronze medal at the national U SPORTS championship.

After missing out on the gold medal game by a mere point against Carleton, the Golden Bears outscored the Queen's Gaels 95 to 84 on Sunday.

The Golden Bears had a strong first quarter, capitalizing on defensive rebounds and turnovers by the Gaels for an early 31 to 20 lead.

In the second, the Bears were able to maintain control of the game until a series of Gaels free throws made by Quinton Gray to create momentum for Queen's that sparked a steal by Luka Syllas and a three-point jump shot by Brandon Aultman.

The early lead for the Golden Bears became a tight 41 to 39.

The Gaels managed to catch up and tilt the match in their favour halfway into the third quarter.

A team timeout with 3:37 left in the quarter cooled the Bears to push for an eight-point streak, including two layups and a jump shot by Lars Ishimwe.

After the Gaels' Connor Keefe made a free throw to start the fourth quarter, the Bears took the match into high gear, translating Adam Paige's steal into three points by Geoffrey James.

From there, the Bears continued to pressure and defend for the win.

The U of A squad nabbed 58 rebounds and limited their turnovers to just 14, compared to Queen's 38 and 18. When it came to free throws, Alberta translated 15 out of 19, or 78.9 per cent, into points.

Canada West player of the year winner Tyus Jefferson scored 13 points for the Golden Bears as Brandon Meiklejohn put 19 on the board.

The Bears' win represents the ninth national medal in program history.