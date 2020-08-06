EDMONTON -- The Vegas Golden Knights, currently in the Edmonton NHL bubble, did a good deed for those in need across the street Wednesday.

Members of the team sent boxes of pizza to the Boyle Street Community Services, just across the street from the JW Marriott and Rogers Place.

"Huge thank you to the Vegas Golden Knights for buying pizza for our community members on this beautiful day!" Boyle Street Community Services said on Facebook.

CTV News Edmonton will speak with Boyle Street Community Services at noon Thursday.

Boyle Street provides support for Edmonton's homeless and vulnerable populations.

The Vegas Golden Knights, already qualified for the NHL playoffs, are playing round robin games against the Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche.