'Very scary': Woman insists she doesn't know why home, vehicle shot in Edmonton drive-by shooting

A man has been arrested and charged following a drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton where homes, with families and children inside, were hit.

A woman who lives in one of the homes spoke to CTV News Edmonton Friday and said she has no idea why her home was targeted. She is not being identified for her safety.

"I was upstairs with the kids in the bedroom when I hear this sound, like loud sound," she said.

"It is very, very scary, yeah. We don't go out for anything other than just the necessities."

The noises turned out to be 10 gunshots blasted from the passenger side of a white Mitsubishi SUV.

The shooting happened last Thursday in the neighbourhood of Laurel. Edmonton Police Service notified the public about it on Thursday.

The shots pierced the woman's home, two bullets hitting her car.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but she doesn't understand why someone fired at a family with two little kids.

"Somehow if it is a gang, if it's through the gangsters, it's scary because the gangster is just not the one person, it's a group of people," she said.

Police said an officer saw the drive-by shooting and followed the SUV as it sped through the neighbourhood until it stopped.

The passenger, who police have identified as 20-year-old Parminder Singh, is accused of pointing his gun at police before he fled on foot.

He was arrested shortly after with the help of a police helicopter. The driver fled in the SUV, police said.

Another homeowner in the area told CTV News Edmonton the accused dumped the gun inside a green bin.

The man has lived in the area for more than two years and said he feels safe in his home but that the shooting is making him reconsider.

"The fact that somebody opened fire is a little disconcerting, knowing that there are wandering people with firearms," Riyzel said.

This isn't the first time Parminder Singh has been in trouble with the law.

In June, he was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Saskatchewan.

Police say he and another person were in possession of more than 150 kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine, a combined value of approximately $4 million.

Singh is in custody and facing eight gun charges as well as mischief and failing to comply with a release order.

But the driver of the SUV is still at large and police are looking for help to find that person and anyone else who may have been in the vehicle.

The woman whose home and vehicle were shot said she's still left with more questions than answers.

"We're just normal people. Like, why are they just attacking [us]?" she asked.

Anyone who was in the Laurel area or who may have video footage of the SUV or the shooting is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.