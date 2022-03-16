Veteran Edmonton Elks receiver Adarius Bowman retires once again

Veteran receiver Adarius Bowman won't be making a CFL comeback with the Edmonton Elks.

Bowman announced his retirement for a second time Wednesday. Bowman initially retired Oct. 17, 2019 but re-signed with the Elks on Jan. 26.

"I'm honoured and grateful to be able to retire with the EE," Bowman said in a statement. "I'm thankful for the opportunities the country of Canada and the city of Edmonton gave to a young kid who grew into a man.

"To all my teammates, coaches, and the entire staff in Edmonton, thank y'all for some of the best moments in my life."

Bowman, 36, played 11 CFL seasons with Saskatchewan (2008), Winnipeg (2009-10, '18), Edmonton (2011-17) and Montreal (2018). He won a Grey Cup with the Elks in 2015 under then head coach Chris Jones, who returned to the franchise this off-season as head coach/GM.

"I first met Adarius when he was playing high school ball in Chattanooga, Tenn., so I've known him for a long time and was lucky enough to see him develop into a terrific football player," said Jones. "He's one of the best receivers in franchise history and was a big part of our 2015 Grey Cup win.

"I'm happy he could retire here in Edmonton where he belongs."

The six-foot-three, 215-pound Bowman appeared in 141 career regular-season games, registering 652 catches for 9,491 yards and 49 TDs. He led the league in receiving yards three straight yards (2014-2016).

Bowman's 1,761 receiving yards in 2016 was the second-highest total in Edmonton history. That year he also set a team record for receptions (120).

A three-time CFL all-star, Bowman received the Tom Pate Award in 2017 for sportsmanship and community service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.