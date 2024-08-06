EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Victim of Alberta tent collapse was from Minnesota: RCMP

    Yellow tape surrounds a collapsed tent at Tu Viện Tây Thiên, also known as the Westlock Meditation Center, north of Busby and south of Westlock, on Aug. 1, 2024. One person was killed and several others were injured when the tent collapsed the previous afternoon. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Yellow tape surrounds a collapsed tent at Tu Viện Tây Thiên, also known as the Westlock Meditation Center, north of Busby and south of Westlock, on Aug. 1, 2024. One person was killed and several others were injured when the tent collapsed the previous afternoon. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Alberta RCMP has confirmed that a 40-year-old American woman from Minnesota was the person who was killed after a tent collapsed on hundreds of people last week south of Westlock.

    The incident occurred at the Tu Viện Tây Thiên, also called the Westlock Meditation Centre, on July 31 at around 5:30 p.m.

    “Along with the one deceased woman, we had 10 individuals in very serious conditions and 24 were transported to hospital with minor injuries,” said Alberta RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff on Tuesday morning.

    The 40-year-old was one of 400 people who were attending a retreat at the meditation centre.

