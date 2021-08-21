Advertisement
Video appears to show car crash near Terwillegar Rec Centre Friday night
Published Saturday, August 21, 2021 10:31PM MDT
Video posted to twitter shows a car losing control and crashing into a tree. (Source: Twitter/Michael Elliott)
EDMONTON -- A video posted to twitter by the president of the Edmonton Police Association shows a car losing control and spinning into a tree.
Edmonton Police Association President Michael Elliott tweeted the video Saturday, saying, “Recent gatherings at the Terwillegar Rec Centre have been causing safety concerns for all.”
Elliott went on to add that there were around 200 to 250 vehicles in the area at the time.
“We have too many people racing/dragging/stunting as citizens are being killed or hurt,” tweeted Elliott.
He added police are investigating the incident and no one was killed.