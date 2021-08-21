EDMONTON -- A video posted to twitter by the president of the Edmonton Police Association shows a car losing control and spinning into a tree.

Edmonton Police Association President Michael Elliott tweeted the video Saturday, saying, “Recent gatherings at the Terwillegar Rec Centre have been causing safety concerns for all.”

Elliott went on to add that there were around 200 to 250 vehicles in the area at the time.

“We have too many people racing/dragging/stunting as citizens are being killed or hurt,” tweeted Elliott.

He added police are investigating the incident and no one was killed.