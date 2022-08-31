Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago

Hongsang Rho, also known as Howard, disappeared in south Edmonton on Aug. 11. (Supplied) Hongsang Rho, also known as Howard, disappeared in south Edmonton on Aug. 11. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island