Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS

Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.

Nooradin Farah, a convicted violent offender, was released from jail on Thursday.

He will be living in Edmonton and police said there are "reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence."

"Of his multiple victims, some have been strangers and some have been persons known to him," police said in a press release. "His crimes have resulted in physical harm or death to his victims."

The EPS behavioural assessment unit has applied for a peace bond to be able to better supervise Farah.

Anyone with any information about any criminal offenses committed by Farah can contact police at 780-423-4567.