EDMONTON -- Beaumont RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man in the Edmonton area.

Dillon Taylor, 29, could be in the Beaumont or Edmonton areas.

Mounties say there are multiple warrants out for Taylor's arrest, for charges including uttering threats, criminal harassment and obstructing a police officer.

Taylor is described as:

6', 1"

209 pounds

Brown hair, hazel eyes

RCMP believe Taylor is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.