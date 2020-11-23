Wanted man may be armed, dangerous: Beaumont RCMP
Published Monday, November 23, 2020 1:13PM MST
Beaumont RCMP are searching for Dillon Taylor, 29, who is wanted on charges including uttering threats, criminal harassment and obstructing a police officer. (Supplied photo)
EDMONTON -- Beaumont RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man in the Edmonton area.
Dillon Taylor, 29, could be in the Beaumont or Edmonton areas.
Mounties say there are multiple warrants out for Taylor's arrest, for charges including uttering threats, criminal harassment and obstructing a police officer.
Taylor is described as:
- 6', 1"
- 209 pounds
- Brown hair, hazel eyes
RCMP believe Taylor is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.