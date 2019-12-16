EDMONTON -- Milder air returned to the Edmonton region over the weekend and we'll be near average again today.

There's a risk of some flurries this afternoon/evening. However, no significant accumulation is expected.

Areas from Grande Prairie SE to Vermilion could see some of that precip today.

The heavier snow is set to move across northern Alberta Tuesday.

A low pressure system will drop several cm of snow on areas from High Level to Fort McMurray.

On the southern edge of that precipitation, there's a slight risk of freezing rain in the Peace River region.

South of that system, WARM air gets drawn in and temperatures are expected to climb just slightly above zero in Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

BUT...wind will likely be in the 20 gusting to 40 km/h range. So, there'll be a bit of a bite.

We'll slip back to average for Wed/Thu. (Afternoon temperatures near -5)

Cooler air looks set to return for Fri/Sat/Sun as daytime highs drop into the -5 to -10 range.

No significant snow is expected for the Edmonton area this week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Increasing cloud this morning. Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries this afternoon.

Afternoon High: -4

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries

9pm: -7

Temperature rising overnight.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Temperature slowly falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -5

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -7