EDMONTON -- Temperatures should hit 20 in Edmonton and area this afternoon.

That's a couple degrees warmer than Tuesday. But it may not feel as warm as yesterday with some extra cloud cover.

Light wind this morning will give way to an afternoon breeze as well.

Further west, a low pressure system brings some showers to areas from Jasper north to through the Peace Country this afternoon.

That precipitation pushes NE tonight and moves into the Fort McMurray region.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant in Fort McMurray, just light showers.

After today's high of 20 or 21, we "cool" slightly.

A gusty NW wind takes over on Thursday and we'll get to a high near 18 in Edmonton.

Sunny and 15 or 16 on Friday.

Precipitation Outlook:

Best chance for rain in the Edmonton region looks like Monday.

That's still a long ways off. So, we'll see how it develops between now and then.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind - Light this morning... becoming S 20 this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Clearing this evening. Wind easing.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Wind - NW 20 gusting to 40.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16