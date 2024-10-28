Warrant issued for man in connection with $2.3M drug seizure from Windermere condo

A warrant has been issued for an Edmonton man in connection with a $2.3 million drug bust earlier this month.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) executed a search warrant at a condo in the Windermere neighbourhood on Oct. 9 and seized the following:

17.7 kilograms of cocaine;

5.3 kilograms of MDMA;

950 grams of methamphetamine;

3.1 kilograms of ketamine;

five kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms;

20,000 oxycodone pills;

4,705 illicit prescription pills; and

$41,000 cash.

The warrant stems from an investigation dating back to June involving a high-level drug trafficker in the Edmonton area with a number of supply lines.

A warrant has been issued for Minh Nguyen, 36, for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of counterfeit money.

Police say Nguyen was supplying other drug dealers in Edmonton and other northern Alberta communities.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.