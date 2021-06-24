EDMONTON -- Police have issued several warrants in Alberta and the Northwest Territories for the arrest of a man they believe to be connected to an assault at the Southgate LRT transit station in late May.

Edmonton police issued warrants for the arrest of 36-year-old Brent Cardinal of Hay River, N.W.T. Thursday evening for aggravated assault, robbery, and various breaches of conditions.

At approximately May 26 at 2:30 a.m., police say Cardinal and two other men were evicted for loitering by Edmonton Transit System peace officers.

The group was standing outside the locked west entrance of the LRT station when they gestured for a male to open the door for them.

Surveillance footage shows the three men surrounding the male and violently assaulting him before knocking him to the ground.

According to police, Cardinal assaulted the man, kicked him in the face, and knocked him unconscious temporarily. The man tried to escape but was dragged across the pavement and chest stomped.

The man was only able to escape the attackers after another transit user opened and exited the terminal doors.

The man sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. Police said they arrested and charged the other two suspects involved in the assault.

EPS says Cardinal is also wanted in connection to a different assault that happened approximately one hour after the Southgate LRT station assault took place.

The second assault took place in a stairwell of a nearby high-rise complex in the area of 106A Street and 46 Avenue.

Police say a 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who recognizes Cardinal, has information about his whereabouts or any of the assaults is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.