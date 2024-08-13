EDMONTON
    Water leaks at the Cross Cancer Institute; doctors and administrative staff temporarily displaced

    The Edmonton Cross Cancer Institute can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) The Edmonton Cross Cancer Institute can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    A water leak was found at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton on Sunday.

    The leak originated on the third-floor in the food services area and affected office spaces on the second floor, according to an email from Alberta Health Services .

    No patients were impacted by the leak, however six physicians and two administrative staff have been displaced by the leaks. Patient care remains unaffected.

    Alternate workspaces have been provided for all affected staff and repairs have already begun for the impacted offices.

