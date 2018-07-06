Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a water quality advisory for Hasse Lake Friday afternoon.

The advisory was issued due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria, AHS said. The current levels could result in gastrointestinal illness and skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.

Visitors and residents are reminded to never cook or drink untreated water from lakes or reservoirs.

AHS will continue to monitor the water at Hasse Lake, and the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Hasse Lake is approximately 60 kilometres west of Edmonton.