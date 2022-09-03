Water Warriors hit the streets to help vulnerable Edmontonians during long weekend heat

Volunteers with a local charity were busy handing out water to vulnerable Edmontonians as the city was placed under a heat warning.

On Saturday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada placed the capital region under a heat warning as high daytime temperatures and overnight lows were expected throughout the long weekend.

Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very high temperatures can pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

"Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness," the weather warning said.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures reached 32 degrees Celsius Saturday and are expected to hit 33 on Sunday.

The federal weather agency recommended people consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take breaks from the heat, and drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic beverages to remain hydrated.

Volunteers with Water Warriors Edmonton spent the day handing out cold water and naloxone kits to ensure those experiencing homelessness could get some respite from the heat.

"It is extremely hot out," said Roma Schroter, Water Warriors' harm reduction coordinator. "On hot days like this, people need to cope somehow."

"Some organizations like Boyle Street and other places are closed over the weekend, so resources are sometimes low for water and accessibility," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"Some supports like having peace officers carry water with them can be daunting to community members to go up and ask."

Schroter said volunteers handed out 10 to 15 cases of 40 water bottles and 100 naloxone kits within a few hours.

"People are desperate for cold water right now to keep their body regulated and to keep walking and going," Schroter added. "It's not as easy or accessible as it is for all of us who have taps in our own homes."

To donate to Water Warriors or volunteer, visit the organization's website.