Ways to spend this weekend in Edmonton

Here's what's happening in Edmonton this weekend.

Festivals

The 40th Edmonton International Street Performers Festival begins Friday in Churchill Square. The festival will bring street performances, live music, food and art to the city's centre for 10 days. The free festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., with children's programming starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Grindstone Comedy Festival started Thursday and will run until Sunday with indoor and outdoor events at the Grindstone Theatre in Old Strathcona. Bruce McCulloch, from Friends in the Hall fame, will headline the festival on Saturday.

The festival also features workshops, karaoke and an improv comedy competition. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Grindstone Theatre website.

The Edmonton Jerk Festival will bring Caribbean culture to Queen Mary Park on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Alongside food vendors, the event features live music, market vendors, dance demonstrations, and family-friendly games and activities.

The Freewill Shakespeare Festival has been running in Edmonton since June 20. This year's play is The Tempest, and performances will be held outdoors in community hockey rinks in Lessard, Sherbrooke, Crestwood and Kenilworth until July 14. Tickets start at $35.

A Summer Lovin' Festival will be held on Saturday at Manchester Square on 120 Street and 107 Avenue, featuring a car show, live music, local vendors and games. It will run between noon and 8 p.m.

Sports

Baseball's Riverhawks take on the Kamloops NorthPaws on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each night will have a special theme, including a Christmas-themed toy drive on Sunday. Tickets start at $20.

On Friday, the Stingers take on the Vancouver Bandits in Canadian Elite Basketball League action at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and play the Brampton Honey Badgers on Sunday. Tickets start at $20.

The Hoop City 3x3 basketball event begins in Ice District Friday, featuring the FIBA 3x3 World Tour and Women's Series. There will also be a community 3x3 tournament with recreational, competitive and wheelchair categories. Tickets for the event start at $12.