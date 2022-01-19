'We can’t close': Edmonton businesses fight to stay afloat during peak of fifth wave

Edmonton River Valley and skyline. (CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton River Valley and skyline. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

When could the COVID-19 pandemic switch to endemic?

An infectious diseases specialist says the COVID-19 pandemic could begin pivoting to an endemic status in higher-income countries by early spring, based on how Omicron is spreading and affecting hospitalization rates.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island