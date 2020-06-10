EDMONTON -- Alberta's education minister says she expects students to go back to school in September with health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Adriana LaGrange laid out three scenarios for the 2020-21 school year: "near normal operations," a partial return to school, or at-home learning.

All students would go back to school under the first scenario. They would be encouraged to wash their hands frequently, stay home when feeling sick, and practice physical distancing when possible. Staff and students will not have to wear masks, though students who develop symptoms while in school will be asked to wear one while they wait to be picked up from a separate room.

Schools would also enhance cleaning in their facilities and school buses.

"We are targeting a return to near normal operations with health measures in place," LaGrange said Wednesday.

Under the second scenario, students would go to school less regularly and there would be a maximum of 15 children per classroom.

Summer programs will follow Scenario 2.

Diploma exams would only go ahead in the first and second scenarios, but they would be cancelled if students are learning from home in the third scenario.

The province will make a decision on which scenario to follow on Aug. 1.